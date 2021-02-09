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Episode 136 - The Truth About Politically-Induced Mental Illness
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91 views • February 09, 2021
Back in 2010 conservative talk show host Michael Savage published a book titled, “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder.” Over the years as I digested, dissected and analyzed the political arena and evaluated the policy prescriptions of the Left, I often remembered the title of his book and determined that Savage might have been on to something.
In this episode, we examine several public policy prescriptions while asking the question, "what else besides politically-induced mental illness explains why people support and endorse these policies?"
We discuss: abortion, gender, energy, the environment, fiat currency, guns, law enforcement, the welfare state, immigration and much more.
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-363535
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthquestpodcast/
In this episode, we examine several public policy prescriptions while asking the question, "what else besides politically-induced mental illness explains why people support and endorse these policies?"
We discuss: abortion, gender, energy, the environment, fiat currency, guns, law enforcement, the welfare state, immigration and much more.
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-363535
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthquestpodcast/
Keywords
second amendmentclimate changeglobal warminggun controlimmigrationfiat currencyabortionfederal reservegenderparis climate accordopen bordersmichael savageminimum wagegreen new dealfrackinginflationgun free zonekeystone xlmmtcoronaviruscovid-19war on povertydefund the policemodern monetary theorywokeness welfare
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