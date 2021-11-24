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In 1995, Pierre Gilbert Explained How People Would be Turned to Zombies - Low Frequency EMF
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162 views • November 24, 2021
In 1995, Pierre Gilbert Explained How People Would be Turned to Zombies - Low Frequency EMF
As early as in 1995, Pierre Gilbert said that there will be contamination of the bloodstream of mankind... . Liquid crystals will become hosted in brain cells, which will become micro receivers of the electro-magnetic fields, where waves of very-very low frequencies will be sent. And through these very low frequencies waves people will not be able to think. This is not hypothesis. It has been done already. Think of Rwanda.
You also can read: http://strangerinajewishworld.com/202....
Check the NeoPopRealism Journal for more food for your thought: http://neopoprealismjournal.wordpress....
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lagh1KVQVw
As early as in 1995, Pierre Gilbert said that there will be contamination of the bloodstream of mankind... . Liquid crystals will become hosted in brain cells, which will become micro receivers of the electro-magnetic fields, where waves of very-very low frequencies will be sent. And through these very low frequencies waves people will not be able to think. This is not hypothesis. It has been done already. Think of Rwanda.
You also can read: http://strangerinajewishworld.com/202....
Check the NeoPopRealism Journal for more food for your thought: http://neopoprealismjournal.wordpress....
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lagh1KVQVw
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