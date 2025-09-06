Trump denies awareness of failed Navy Seal mission in North Korea that killed civilians - in 2019 during his first term

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump denies (yesterday) awareness of failed Navy Seal mission in North Korea that killed civilians
Despite NYT reporting that he personally approved the 2019 covert operation, Trump now claims he heard about it for the first time.
🟧 Mission aimed to plant spy device on Kim Jong-un
🟧 SEAL Team Six killed unarmed North Korean divers
🟧 Congress was never notified