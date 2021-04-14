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James Madison: The Constitution vs the National Bank
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140 views • April 14, 2021
In 1791, James Madison gave two major speeches on the National Bank, opposing it primarily on grounds that it wasn’t a power expressly delegated in the Constitution. He also rejected claims that used the general welfare and necessary and proper clauses, along with the power to borrow money, and the preamble.
Path to Liberty: April 14, 2021
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Path to Liberty: April 14, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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