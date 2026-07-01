What about Mold | Digital Social Hour Podcast by Sean Kelly

Sean Kelly: Other than the food system, what other big issues are you seeing? I know you talk about mold.

Chris Shade, PhD: You get into mold. I remember being in 70s and 80s as a kid when insulation became a big thing, and the houses used to be draftier, and we spent more on heating, but they dried real well when they got wet. And then we started just hosing insulation into all these walls, and now the walls don't breathe, then you have all these stuff growing in the walls, and really getting a handle on that, because kind of mold growing behind insulation, you'll be doing spore tests to see if there's mold, and you won't get any of the spores, because they're all back there, but you smell it. And now we're finding, you know, we're all focused on mycotoxins before, and the mycotoxin exposure; those were toxins that were just sorbed onto the spores, and so you had to get the spores to get the mycotoxins. It turns out just the smell, the volatiles that are coming out of the bacteria and the funguses that are all growing behind the wall, those are major activators of a toxic response through the trigeminal nerve, the nerve that comes in around your eyes, down your teeth and out to your nose, is sensing those things, and so those smells are actually stimulating this nervous system excitation that winds up inflammatory reactions. Everybody's trying to deal with all this runaway inflammation. We get used to looking for one target or another, but there are so many of them.

06/21/2026 - Can We Actually Reverse Aging? Digital Social Hour Podcast by Sean Kelly https://drchrisshade.com/can-we-actually-reverse-aging-digital-social-hour-podcast-by-sean-kelly/