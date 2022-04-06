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Kherson, Ukraine - Every day, hundreds of civilians in Kherson come to the food distribution points given by Russian Servicemen. 040522
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622 views • April 06, 2022
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Russian servicemen provided another handover of humanitarian aid to the civilian population.
▫️More than 10 tonnes of food and basic necessities delivered from the Russian Federation were distributed to residents of Kherson.
▫️Every day, hundreds of civilians in Kherson come to the food distribution points.
▫️Women and children, as well as the elderly and disabled, are the first to receive of aid from Russia.
Russian servicemen provided another handover of humanitarian aid to the civilian population.
▫️More than 10 tonnes of food and basic necessities delivered from the Russian Federation were distributed to residents of Kherson.
▫️Every day, hundreds of civilians in Kherson come to the food distribution points.
▫️Women and children, as well as the elderly and disabled, are the first to receive of aid from Russia.
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