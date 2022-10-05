Iranian Leader Khamenei's Impending Death Means the End of Religionism

https://gnews.org/post/p1sq292d9
In his September 29 Gettr livestream, Miles Guo broke the news that Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei will die of heart failure and that the news will be announced within 48 hours. And with Khamenei’s death, the world’s last theocratic symbol will disappear
