Taiwan Responds to Xi Jinping’s 20th Congress Speech

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53504856
Summary：10/16/2022 Taiwan's presidential office responded to Xi Jinping's 20th National Congress speech regarding Taiwan: Taiwan will not back down or compromise on democracy and freedom, and the people of Taiwan clearly oppose Beijing's idea of one country, two systems.