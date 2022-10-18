Taiwan Responds to Xi Jinping’s 20th Congress Speech

https://gnews.org/articles/t53504856
Summary：10/16/2022 Taiwan's presidential office responded to Xi Jinping's 20th National Congress speech regarding Taiwan: Taiwan will not back down or compromise on democracy and freedom, and the people of Taiwan clearly oppose Beijing's idea of one country, two systems.
