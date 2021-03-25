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Man who Biden called 'full of s---' reacts to new gun reform push
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460 views • March 25, 2021
Union worker Jerry Wayne became a notable figure in politics in 2020 on the campaign trail after then-candidate Joe Biden got in his face and called him 'full of s---' for asking about Biden's thoughts on firearm reform. Now after the tragedy in Boulder, Colorado and as Democrats are calling for stricter reform, Wayne joins Newsmax to discuss whether or not it's a 'gun grab.' - via National Report with Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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