Olympic Athlete permanently disabled by PFIZER POISON induced PERICARDITIS

PERICARDITISSarah Atcho"Obviously as you know I'm trying to be as transparent a I can and now is more important than ever. On December 22 got my booster vaccination because didn't want to struggle with this when the season Started.I was told that it was safer to get Pfizer (even though I had Moderna the first time) to avoid cardiac sic effects. On December 27 I felt a tightness in the chest and started feeling dizzy while walking up the stairs.This happened a few more times until I decided to check with a cardiologist who diagnosed me with pericarditis (inflammation of the thin membrane surrounding the heart).I am now not allowed to get my heart rate up for a few weeksto allow my heart to rest and heal from the inflammation.I am still doing everything I can with my coach to keep my muscles moving and he's doing a great job, thank you @patsaile!!I have to admit that I am upset at the situation because we don't talk enough about the side effects. I feelhelpless since this is completely out of my control."https://m.facebook. com/story.php? story fbid=368237321776848&id=100057717504317###Swiss sprinter and Olympic athlete Sarah Atcho has been diagnosed with pericarditis shortly after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. Atcho is the second Swiss Olympic athlete this month to have been diagnosed with a heart condition after COVID-19 vaccination. On January 6th, Swiss marathon record holder and Olympic athlete Fabienne Schlumpf announced that she had been diagnosed with myocarditis after her booster shot.###SOURCES:https://t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries###"Those who say there isn't much to be gained from examining the reports in the VAERS system are dead wrong. And frankly, there should be more neutral eyeballs on the issues I'm about to discuss. I spent an hour-and-a-half on the phone with Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting Database (VAERS) researcher Albert Benavides today. Understand that though I communicate frequently with Jessica Rose (my adopted spirit sister) and Steve Kirsch, I have not myself jumped into the VAERS reporting statistics beyond the superficial. I think that my own time is better spent elsewhere, but am building an understanding of both VAERS and also other databases for vaccine adverse events, and keeping some tabs on the controversies surrounding what seems like a charade of pharmacovigilance..."FULL STORY:Mirrored - Boot Camp