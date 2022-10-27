Why are Truthers talking about Destroying Churches and Enslavement Financial Systems without Cash

Did Charlie Ward announce the death of cash that will put us in the Beast System? Why are truthers pushing cashless quantum financial systems that have the same language as the CBDC and Mastercard. Why are truthers talking about one world religion. Why are truthers channeling spirits. Why are truthers talking about destroying churches. Beware of false light. We are seeing the truth movement pushing for AI GPS tracking end of days AI financial system. Appears Cash is going away. False light.



Truthers Pushing Quantum Financial System - Replicated CBDC / Beast Tech / No Cash