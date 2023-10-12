Why is exercise so important & Why is breathing a great way to start#carnivore vs blood cancer pt1_exported

Create New Account
Why is exercise so important & Why is breathing a great way to start#carnivore vs blood cancer pt1
DC Learning to Live
This is one of the main reasons I started with breathing, and why I recommend it for all beginners, or sedentary people. The lymphatic system is vital for fat (weight) loss, vitamin, and mineral absorption, your immune system, fighting disease, and so much more.

But it needs help to move the lymph fluids, You must move your body! This is also why deep breathing exercises are a great way to start What does the Lymphatic system do?

ttps://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/303087#definition

https://training.seer.cancer.gov/anatomy/lymphatic/

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/21199-lymphatic-system

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK538321/#:~:text=The%20thoracic%20wall%20is%20made,the%20thoracic%20cavity%20during%20respiration. The story starts- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjPQSNz4U7o Please help REAL cancer research Dr. Thomas Seyfried (Charity Project) https://www.patreon.com/Dr_Thomas_Seyfried The Foundation for metabolic cancer therapies https://foundationformetaboliccancertherapies.com/

