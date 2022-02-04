© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All In on Supporting the Canadian Freedom Convoy --INSPIRED by It!
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • February 04, 2022
Stand up to the authoritarian regime of Justin Trudeau and Canada, and support the freedom convoy as they stop the Orwellian government from being formed and seizing control of our freedoms.
Canada threatened military action against them, the Nova Scotia government made it illegal to protest in favor of the #FreedomConvoy but perfectly okay to protest against them.
The media coverage has labelled them Nazis and racists.
STAND UP NOW for freedom!
#canada #freedom
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Canada threatened military action against them, the Nova Scotia government made it illegal to protest in favor of the #FreedomConvoy but perfectly okay to protest against them.
The media coverage has labelled them Nazis and racists.
STAND UP NOW for freedom!
#canada #freedom
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.