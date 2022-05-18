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5/18/2022 -- New Earthquake Forecast - M7.0+ due in West Pacific & M4.5+ arriving in California
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232 views • May 19, 2022
If you would like to observe realtime earthquake reporting, and have a chat room to discuss seismic events, check my 24/7 earthquake live stream running on twitch! Anyone can watch, but to chat you have to be a subscriber.
Link here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Much love!
Remember, don't be scared, be prepared! Have an earthquake plan, if you don't have one, this might be a good place to start: https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes
I know the above is a government link, but most of the information is actually good on their site when it comes to being seismically prepared.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Link here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Much love!
Remember, don't be scared, be prepared! Have an earthquake plan, if you don't have one, this might be a good place to start: https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes
I know the above is a government link, but most of the information is actually good on their site when it comes to being seismically prepared.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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