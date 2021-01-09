© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Crime of the Century --- Doctors Tell All
Follow
2
Share
Report
1753 views • January 09, 2021
In this documentary , I will show that this was the pandemic that was not
Let he who be deceived, be deceived
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/let-he-who-be-deceived-be-deceived/
The Cov!d pandora’s box.
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/07/31/100-proof-that-this-is-a-planned-scam-demic-this-is-the-covid-pandoras-box/
Proof: that “COV!D 9 TEEN” does not exist and the P.C.R test is “SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS”
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/27/proof-that-covd-9-teen-does-not-exist-and-the-p-c-r-test-is-scientifically-meaningless/
Are Human’s now Obsolete? If so, what happens to us now?
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/22/are-humans-now-obsolete-if-so-what-happens-to-us-now/
“To Mask or NOT to Mask?” … What does the science say? | Help save our kids future
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/06/02/to-mask-or-not-to-mask-that-is-the-question/
U R the Living Man & Woman. Y R U Living in the Land of the DEAD
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/11/14/u-r-the-living-man-woman-y-r-u-living-in-the-land-of-the-dead/
Let he who be deceived, be deceived
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/let-he-who-be-deceived-be-deceived/
The Cov!d pandora’s box.
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/07/31/100-proof-that-this-is-a-planned-scam-demic-this-is-the-covid-pandoras-box/
Proof: that “COV!D 9 TEEN” does not exist and the P.C.R test is “SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS”
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/27/proof-that-covd-9-teen-does-not-exist-and-the-p-c-r-test-is-scientifically-meaningless/
Are Human’s now Obsolete? If so, what happens to us now?
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/22/are-humans-now-obsolete-if-so-what-happens-to-us-now/
“To Mask or NOT to Mask?” … What does the science say? | Help save our kids future
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/06/02/to-mask-or-not-to-mask-that-is-the-question/
U R the Living Man & Woman. Y R U Living in the Land of the DEAD
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/11/14/u-r-the-living-man-woman-y-r-u-living-in-the-land-of-the-dead/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.