How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Erika, Training Instructor

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Video Transcript
My name is Erica and I’m a training instructor. My dad died about 3 months before I read Dianetics. I used what I learned in the Dianetics book to help my sister and other people in my family get through my father’s death. Understanding what was happening and what they were going through, I was able to help them get through it.
Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health was originally published in May of 1950.
It has since proven the all-time bestselling work on the human mind, inspiring a fully international movement. Request a FREE excerpt. Absolutely free of charge, a selection from Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health.
Contains three chapters from the #1 bestseller on the mind.
Excerpted here are the introductory chapters including the author’s Synopsis, providing a brief overview of Dianetic principles and what is contained in the book.
Also included is a glossary of specialized terms and phrases. A Selection From Dianetics includes: Synopsis Introduction: How to Read this Book Chapter 1: The Scope of Dianetics Chapter 2: The Clear Chapter 3: The Goal of Man Glossary of Terms
https://www.dianetics.org/request-info/dianetics-booklet.html