🚨Ceasefire or Not - WW3 is Coming - DUGIN Digital Edition
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
212 views • 20 hours ago

🚨CEASEFIRE OR NOT — WW3 IS COMING: DUGIN DIGITAL EDITION

Nuclear deterrence has collapsed: if Israel and now the U.S. can strike atomic facilities with impunity, nothing is off-limits.

AI Dugin explains the Pandora’s box is open — and there's no going back.

Adding, sounds like proving above video:

UK buying at least 12 NUKE-CAPABLE American F-35A jets

Starmer announces at NATO summit, adding 'we will make aircraft able to bear nuclear weapons if necessary'

Downing Street says it’s ‘biggest strength of UK’s nuclear posture in a GENERATION’

