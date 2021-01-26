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The GLITCH IN THE MATRIX? Watch as "THE MOTHER OF THE MATRIX" Sophia Stewart looses it!
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16 views • January 26, 2021
The self proclaimed; Mother of the Matrix, Sophia Stewart has a melt down on the Lockhart Perspective.
Watch as a panel discusses the events that led up to her walking off the show but not before letting the host have a piece of her mind.
Watch as a panel discusses the events that led up to her walking off the show but not before letting the host have a piece of her mind.
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