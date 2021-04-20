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Market Data Use for Businesses Globally - An In-Depth Look into Marketplace Analytics with Maury Blackman
Finding Genius Podcast
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10 views • April 20, 2021
How can companies make educated decisions on how and where to operate their business? Information data can steer them in the right direction. Listen up to learn:

How accurate data can be ensured after collection
What data is collected from users
Which businesses can benefit from data collection

CEO of Premise, Maury Blackman, shares his expertise in collecting data and using it to guide business decisions worldwide.

Collecting data from users and contributors around the world can be the first step in helping businesses operate more intelligently. By ensuring this data is accurate, directives can be established to guide smart decision-making.

Organizing data collectors allows data sets to be comprehensive and diverse. Since different people perceive the world around them in different ways, the most accurate sets of data can be gleaned from their experience.

To learn more, visit https://www.premise.com.
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economics
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