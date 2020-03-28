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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1852 - Tuesday - March 24, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/xrexJx1jXgs
🚨ECONOMIC INFERNO AS USA ROLLS INTO FULL LOCKDOWN
Bannon On Fox: ‘We Have An Economic Inferno Coming At Us’, Advises ‘Full Shutdown’ War Room: 2020 and War Room: Pandemic host Stephen K. Bannon joins Maria Bartiromo on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the ramifications of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, advocating for a “full shutdown” in the United States. ECONOMIC INFERNO AS USA ROLLS INTO FULL LOCKDOWN – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/L2eM30qsdxe
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