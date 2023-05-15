Quo Vadis





May 14, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 13, 2023.





Dear children, pray.





The power of prayer will transform the hardened hearts.





You are walking towards a future in which those chosen to defend the truth will be contaminated.





Only a small number will be with Jesus and through them the true Church of My Jesus will stand firm in the faith.





If humanity welcomed the appeals I made at Fatima, the smoke of the demon would not have entered the Holy Temple of God and humanity would be spiritually healed.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I know what is coming for you.





Be attentive.





In everything, God in the first place.





Do not be ye discouraged. Ye belong to the Lord and He loves you. Courage!





In the hands, the Holy Rosary and Sacred Scripture; In the heart, love for the truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Another message with a similar tone given to Pedro Regis follows here:





This message was given by Our Lady to Pedro on December 1, 2022:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





The lack of love for the truth will cause spiritual death in many of My poor children.





The smoke of the demon has entered the Holy Temple of God and spiritual blindness has contaminated many consecrated people.





Turn to Jesus.





He is your One True Saviour.





Whatever happens, do not forget:





The truth is kept intact only in the Catholic Church.





Courage!





My Jesus is with you.





Seek Him always in the Eucharist to be great in faith.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to Him who is your Only Way, Truth and Life.





Those who remain faithful until the end will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





