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The Fundamentals of the Peekaboo & Power Punching by Mike Tyson (CLIP)
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265 views • May 05, 2022
For The First Time In His Life, Mike Tyson – The Most Feared Puncher In The History Of Mankind - Teaches His Secrets Of Punching Power & His Trademark Peekaboo Style Of Boxing
No one in history has every elicited the raw emotion that Mike Tyson has through his incredible handspeed and his unmatched power
For the first time ever – Tyson Teaches His Techniques – With the help of legends Triple CCC Henry Cejudo and Master Trainer Rafael Cordeiro
Holding the pads is Rafael Cordeiro: one of the most respected trainers in MMA – founder of the Chute Boxe Team and Tyson’s coach in recent years
The product is positively incredible and you will learn step by step with Henry as Mike Tyson teaches the lessons that Cus D’Amato taught him
https://bjjfanatics.com/products/the-fundamentals-of-the-peekaboo-power-punching-by-mike-tyson
No one in history has every elicited the raw emotion that Mike Tyson has through his incredible handspeed and his unmatched power
For the first time ever – Tyson Teaches His Techniques – With the help of legends Triple CCC Henry Cejudo and Master Trainer Rafael Cordeiro
Holding the pads is Rafael Cordeiro: one of the most respected trainers in MMA – founder of the Chute Boxe Team and Tyson’s coach in recent years
The product is positively incredible and you will learn step by step with Henry as Mike Tyson teaches the lessons that Cus D’Amato taught him
https://bjjfanatics.com/products/the-fundamentals-of-the-peekaboo-power-punching-by-mike-tyson
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