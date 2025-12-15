BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
“I Helped Build It!” A WEF-Davos Insider exposes The Great Reset
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
298 followers
Follow
157 views • 1 day ago

Former investment banker and ESG “whistleblower” Desiree Fixler joins The Winston Marshall Show to expose what she says is one of the biggest financial scams of the modern era.


Fixler explains how she helped build the ESG and stakeholder capitalism framework from inside Wall Street before discovering it was being used to mislead investors, overcharge consumers, and rebrand powerful elites after the financial crash. Drawing on her time as Chief Sustainability Officer at Deutsche Bank’s trillion dollar asset manager, she reveals how ESG labels were slapped onto funds with no evidence, no data, and no accountability.


She describes how ESG became mandatory through regulation, how net zero and DEI targets distorted corporate decision making, and why trillions were diverted into unprofitable green projects while energy prices soared. Fixler recounts blowing the whistle internally, being fired, smeared, and forced to rebuild her life from scratch before US and German authorities later confirmed widespread ESG fraud


We discuss Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum, stakeholder capitalism versus shareholder capitalism, the role of consultants and regulators, and why Fixler believes ESG has undermined growth, trust, and democracy across the West.


A rare inside account of how ESG really worked, who profited, and why the whole system is now beginning to collapse.


Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVYzoGYgjhg

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital id
