Elon Musk Takes Aim At Fauci / The Latest To "Die Suddenly" / Confirmed: Lockdowns Were Political
The Freedom Ring
Published a day ago

Elon Musk is releasing the twitter files on Covid and has announced his pronouns are "Prosecute/Fauci". Plus, a second journalist died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar as does another former college football player. Finally, found out why Rod Stewarts 11 yr. old son is hospitalized with suspected heart attack. Yes, 11 yrs. old!!!


Source: The Gateway Pundit

              Independent

