Elon Musk Takes Aim At Fauci / The Latest To "Die Suddenly" / Confirmed: Lockdowns Were Political

Elon Musk is releasing the twitter files on Covid and has announced his pronouns are "Prosecute/Fauci". Plus, a second journalist died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar as does another former college football player. Finally, found out why Rod Stewarts 11 yr. old son is hospitalized with suspected heart attack. Yes, 11 yrs. old!!!
Source: The Gateway Pundit
Independent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.