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The Democrats have to come back some time | Ken Paxton | John Bachman Now
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10 views • July 21, 2021
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton explains the process of quorim that the Texas Democrats abandoned by fleeing to Washington DC to meet with House and Senate Democrats in order to avoid voting on election integrity legislation - Via Newsmax's 'John Bachman Now.'
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