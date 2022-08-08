The EYE is OPEN, The DRAGON'S FEET are On the GROUND

"The LORD Has Used the Manifestation of their Own attributes to EXPOSE THEIR PLANS.. The LORD has Also Supernaturally Proven that the EYE IS OPEN and the DRAGON will Give His Power to the BEAST" (From Jonathan's original description)************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

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To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend