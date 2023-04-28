Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA: How WE Win Truth Freedom Health®: The Plan
Streamed live on Apr 26, 2023

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Candidate for U.S. President, explains how we achieve Truth Freedom Health® for working people independently of the forces of Power Profit Control. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
