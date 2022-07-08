God requires us to love mercy not painful rituals

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The video was created somewhere in Canada on September 23, 2018.





Religions require its followers to go through rituals, some of them are physical and painful in nature. Does God ask us to go through painful rituals?





In Micah 6:8 we read, He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?





We are to do justly, to love mercy and walk humbly with God. Slashing one’s back dripping in blood is not required whatsoever from the Christian God of the universe.











You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



