SURGEON GENERAL TO MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY: SHUT UP ABOUT VACCINES!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4068 subscribers
The US Surgeon General sharply rebuffed actor (and possible politician) Matthew McConaughey for saying in public that he is not rushing to get his kids a covid vaccine. The top US Doc also issued a handy "tool-kit" to help stop "misle…