Sentencing Ranges for Sexual Assault in Calgary

What is the sentencing range for sexual assault in Calgary?

There is no single sentence that applies to every sexual assault case. Sentencing depends on the proven facts, the Crown’s election, the seriousness of the conduct, the complainant’s circumstances and the accused person’s background.

This video discusses possible sentencing outcomes, aggravating factors, mitigating factors and the importance of proper sentencing preparation. Relevant considerations may include violence, abuse of trust, prior convictions, harm to the complainant, an early guilty plea, rehabilitation, counselling, employment and community support.

A Calgary criminal defence lawyer can review the Crown’s position, challenge unsupported aggravating allegations, gather supporting records and present sentencing submissions based on the evidence and applicable law.

CH Advocacy provides criminal defence representation for individuals facing sexual assault charges and sentencing proceedings in Calgary.





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