© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Failed Trump Assassination, NATO Failed False-Flag, Mafia Goes Missing, Elon Musk, Oneweb & Starlink Plus...
Follow
0
Share
Report
144 views • March 24, 2022
All about Cyber software and hardware in this PACKED episode!
Deep-state meet up during the full moon to look at an emergency disaster. Elon Musk being the stooge. So who is Starlink and One web, a look into the numbers, secret tunnels, submarines and more in this episode. The Middle East, Syria, China & Israel look away from WW3.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62392e33ee3e220013bc9471/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault-March-21st-2022
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Deep-state meet up during the full moon to look at an emergency disaster. Elon Musk being the stooge. So who is Starlink and One web, a look into the numbers, secret tunnels, submarines and more in this episode. The Middle East, Syria, China & Israel look away from WW3.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62392e33ee3e220013bc9471/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault-March-21st-2022
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.