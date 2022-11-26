Create New Account
'Environmental, Social & Governance'
America Must Immediately Produce More Oil, Gas

* ESG is a way for investors to push radical agenda.

* ESG movement promotes ‘green’ and radical priorities through the financial sector.

* [Bidan] administration is hell-bent on making America dependent on China for renewables and EVs.

* This is an effort to enrich global elites at the expense of American people.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316177922112

Keywords
tucker carlsonjoe bidenliberalismglobalismidiocracyprogressivismgreen energysri lankaleftismideologyradicalismrenewable resourceselectric carghanaelectric vehiclekleptocracykakistocracymichael shellenbergergreen new scam

