'Environmental, Social & Governance'

America Must Immediately Produce More Oil, Gas
* ESG is a way for investors to push radical agenda.
* ESG movement promotes ‘green’ and radical priorities through the financial sector.
* [Bidan] administration is hell-bent on making America dependent on China for renewables and EVs.
* This is an effort to enrich global elites at the expense of American people.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 November 2022
