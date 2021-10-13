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COVID, STROPHANTHIN & MORE | True Pathfinder
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In this video we look at the best natural remedies and supplements for your heart and cardiovascular system, explore if bypasses, stents and catheters make sense and whether there are alternatives, discuss the real cause of heart attacks and much more.
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
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Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #terraintherapy #heartproblems #healthyheart #stroke #heartattack #heartremedies #naturalremedies #heartsupplements #cardiovasculardisease #highbloodpressure #heartattackprevention #truepathfinder
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #terraintherapy #heartproblems #healthyheart #stroke #heartattack #heartremedies #naturalremedies #heartsupplements #cardiovasculardisease #highbloodpressure #heartattackprevention #truepathfinder
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