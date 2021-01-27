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Ask Seek and Knock - The Temple of the Living God - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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40 views • January 27, 2021
(I Corinthians 3:16-17 [ESV2011])
[16] Do you not know that you are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you?
[17] If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy him. For God’s temple is holy, and you are that temple.
Thank you for joining us as we let the Scripture Interpret Scripture concerning "The Temple of God (Elohim)".
Ask Seek and Knock takes donations at https://www.kmsr1700am.com
We are completely Non Profit and do need your help to keep afloat during these trying times. Yehovah Bless You.
Holy Impact Ministries also takes donations at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
Thank You So Much for supporting this Ministry.
[16] Do you not know that you are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you?
[17] If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy him. For God’s temple is holy, and you are that temple.
Thank you for joining us as we let the Scripture Interpret Scripture concerning "The Temple of God (Elohim)".
Ask Seek and Knock takes donations at https://www.kmsr1700am.com
We are completely Non Profit and do need your help to keep afloat during these trying times. Yehovah Bless You.
Holy Impact Ministries also takes donations at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
Thank You So Much for supporting this Ministry.
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