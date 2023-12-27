Christmas Predictive Programming the assassination on Trump during Christmas season

SOURCE : United Uprising
LINK : https://youtube.com/@uniteduprising?si=fndf5oPaZApDKrEv
Christmas Dancing Predictive programming in the White House telling us the assassination on Trump during Christmas season ! Whatever they will do .. they tell us first , including sc@mdem!c and false flag war in Israel and many more !
As I told you already many Christians dreams and visions tell about Trump was assassinated, and one dream tells during Christmas season !
Will happen this year ? Unlikely , next year is the most likely just right around US presidential election and great total solar eclipse all across America on April 8, 2024 after the first one on August 21, 2017 which will mark letter “X” on the United States from
God himself ! Which I believe it’s related with Christmas rapture time frame ! As many Christmas nuclear war and rapture dreams and visions from many Christians all over the world in many years ! WATCH !
Merry Christmas Dec 25, 2023, I celebrate the big day in the near future in heaven and Jesus conception day during Hanukkah and Christmas season !
Watch the video , the Christmas dance predictive programming from wicked government and satanist globalists!
