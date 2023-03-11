Shadow Banking System Collapsing? w/ Ellen Brown, Chairman of the Public Banking Institute

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Sarah Westall

3/11/2023

Ellen Brown, Chairman of the Public Banking Institute, rejoins the program to discuss the very real vulnerabilities within the entire monetary system. The potential for bank runs, the warning signs of a system collapse within the shadow banking system, and the risks this has to every day people. We also discuss the FDIC, their November meeting and the inherent flaws with the banking insurance programs. Lastly we discuss the big elephant in the room, derivatives, and how we can redesign our system for We the People with the reality that the BRICS nations are moving towards a new currency system for most of the world. You can follow Ellen Brown's work on her website at https://EllenBrown.com

