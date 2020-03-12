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How to heal TMJ with Ozone, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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41 views • March 12, 2020
This former collegiate swimmer came to our office because he had been suffering two years with wrist pain. Dr. Rucker gave him ozone therapy and his wrist pain is gone now. This patient decided to come back and get ozone therapy on his TMJ (18 years of pain) and his neck.
Ozone continues to be a mainstay of our medical practice. If you suffer from chronic pain and want to consider alternative therapies such as Ozone, Stem Cell, or PRP call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
Ozone continues to be a mainstay of our medical practice. If you suffer from chronic pain and want to consider alternative therapies such as Ozone, Stem Cell, or PRP call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
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