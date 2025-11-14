BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ben Shapiro Doesn’t Care About Americans, & He Just Proved It - Tucker Carlson Network, Nov 13th clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1337 followers
2
280 views • 2 days ago

Ben Shapiro Doesn’t Care About Americans, and He Just Proved It

Tucker Carlson Network, on Nov 13th, on YT.

Tucker explains how Ben Shapiro has turned his back on Americans and what it reveals about the elite mindset.

Watch the full conversation here: • Tucker Carlson on the Israel First Meltdow...

Watch more here: ‪@TuckerCarlson‬

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
