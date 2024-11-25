Bishop T.D. Jakes - Then and Now

April 27, 2021

At Methodist, we recognize vaccine hesitancy is real--and so does Bishop T.D. Jakes. That's why he and his wife came to Methodist to get their COVID-19 vaccines--in a very public way! Bishop Jakes even shared his experience on national television and hosted a forum on his YouTube channel featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci and his personal physician Jill Waggoner, MD, who is on the medical staff at Methodist Charlton.





November 24, 2024

DALLAS – His sermons have inspired millions of people around the world, but Sunday night prayers were pouring in for Bishop T.D. Jakes, the founding pastor of the Potter's House Church, a megachurch based in Dallas, after he suffered a health incident on stage.

In a shocking moment that's now gone viral, Jakes was on stage Sunday finishing an hour-long sermon when he lowered his mic and began to shudder. A crowd of people quickly rushed over and surrounded him on stage.

In a statement shared via Facebook, it was reported that the renowned pastor and author received immediate medical attention and was stable under the care of healthcare professionals.

"During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message," the statement read. "Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers."















