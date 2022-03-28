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The StrengthCast PowerShow Deadlift Recovery and March to Stability
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171 views • March 28, 2022
Good Day Athletes and Warriors!
on this week's show, our coaches bring you some great tips to recover quickly from Deadlift workouts. In our trainers' corner we show you a seldom used exercise that can help greatly in lower body stability, function, and even injury prevention. Let's rock this joint!
Part one:
How to Recover After a Deadlift Workout
So, you deadlifted heavy yesterday and you're feeling stiff today. Instead of taking a rest day, give these four movements from Coach Zach a try to loosen up and prepare for your next lift 💪
► BodyFit Training Programs: - https://bbcom.me/3pFIdyO -
► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements: - https://bbcom.me/3faTkvF -
Part two:
Single Leg March with Reach
The Single Leg March with Reach is an excellent exercise for challenging dynamic trunk stabilization and total body coordination. The complexity of the movement pattern promotes deep core muscle activation as well as synchronization of global stabilizers. The asymmetrically-loaded condition and unilateral movement pattern improves medial/lateral stabilization, challenges ankle mechanoreceptors and enhances overall proprioceptive function. Furthermore, due to the single-leg reaching position attained during the transitional period between repetitions; functional range of motion in the latissimus dorsi, gluteals, upper fibers of the hamstrings, and gastrocemius is promoted with full ROM. The exercise can be utilized within a dynamic warm-up to provide neural preparation prior to an intense training segment, or within a functional training circuit to improve force coupling and the transfer of force through the entirety of the kinetic chain.
Save $400 on Workshop+ Certified Strength Coach - https://bit.ly/3ls9zr9 -
From the Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
on this week's show, our coaches bring you some great tips to recover quickly from Deadlift workouts. In our trainers' corner we show you a seldom used exercise that can help greatly in lower body stability, function, and even injury prevention. Let's rock this joint!
Part one:
How to Recover After a Deadlift Workout
So, you deadlifted heavy yesterday and you're feeling stiff today. Instead of taking a rest day, give these four movements from Coach Zach a try to loosen up and prepare for your next lift 💪
► BodyFit Training Programs: - https://bbcom.me/3pFIdyO -
► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements: - https://bbcom.me/3faTkvF -
Part two:
Single Leg March with Reach
The Single Leg March with Reach is an excellent exercise for challenging dynamic trunk stabilization and total body coordination. The complexity of the movement pattern promotes deep core muscle activation as well as synchronization of global stabilizers. The asymmetrically-loaded condition and unilateral movement pattern improves medial/lateral stabilization, challenges ankle mechanoreceptors and enhances overall proprioceptive function. Furthermore, due to the single-leg reaching position attained during the transitional period between repetitions; functional range of motion in the latissimus dorsi, gluteals, upper fibers of the hamstrings, and gastrocemius is promoted with full ROM. The exercise can be utilized within a dynamic warm-up to provide neural preparation prior to an intense training segment, or within a functional training circuit to improve force coupling and the transfer of force through the entirety of the kinetic chain.
Save $400 on Workshop+ Certified Strength Coach - https://bit.ly/3ls9zr9 -
From the Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
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