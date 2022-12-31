Anecdotals (2022 Documentary)

A compassionate exploration of the nuanced vaccine debate.

While the vaccine debate grows more divided, those with adverse reactions get stuck in the middle.

In March 2021, after receiving my Pfizer shot, I couldn't feel the left side of my face for a month. Eighteen months later, electric shocks and muscle weakness continue. Unable to receive the 2nd dose, I am amongst a group of partially-vaccinated people who have been outcast from many aspects of society with no empathy. We've been censored and told it's unethical to talk about our stories because we are just anecdotes.

This movie provides a glimpse into the lives of the Anecdotals–those of us whose lives have been changed drastically by taking the vaccine. It also reflects on the division and politics that prevents us from getting much needed care. Anecdotals is a personal journey that focuses on questions, not answers, and people, not politics.

Source: https://www.anecdotalsmovie.com/

Mirrored - Vaccine Documentaries Throughout The Years

