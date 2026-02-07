© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WWIII ALERT: "I'd Say About A 90% Chance In The Next Week That The US Hits Iran!"
Trump Orders US Citizens to Leave Iran Ahead Of Large-Scale Strikes That Are Extremely Dangerous Gamble For Regime Change!
Call The White House NOW To Tell The President You Didn't Vote For More Middle Eastern Wars!!!