BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Legendary 1945: Victory Traffic Controller - Sergeant Lydia Ovcharenko, 1945, Brandenburg Gate, Berlin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 3 months ago

🔫 Historical video:

The legendary "Victory traffic controller" - Sergeant Lydia Ovcharenko, 1945, Brandenburg Gate, Berlin

🔹In May 1945, Lydia Spivak (Ovcharenko), a sergeant from the service of military traffic controllers of the 1st Ukrainian Front, was popular in a way that is now even impossible to imagine. She served at post No.1 in the center of the defeated enemy capital. Everyone knew the "Mistress of the Brandenburg Gate".

🔹She was 17 years old when she volunteered for the front in 1943. Participated in the liberation of the Crimea, Ukraine, Poland, Germany from the Nazis. She saw a lot at the front: shelling, bombing, air raids, she herself was wounded and shell-shocked.  

🔹After the war, the famous traffic controller graduated from the Stalingrad Pedagogical Institute (now Donetsk National University) and taught at two schools in Donetsk. She died in 1984. The memory of the glorious woman is alive. There is a memorial plaque on the school where she taught. And there are stands dedicated to her life in Donetsk University, and Donetsk and Magdeburg museums

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy