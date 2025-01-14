Legendary 1945: Victory Traffic Controller - Sergeant Lydia Ovcharenko, 1945, Brandenburg Gate, Berlin

🔫 Historical video:

The legendary "Victory traffic controller" - Sergeant Lydia Ovcharenko, 1945, Brandenburg Gate, Berlin

🔹In May 1945, Lydia Spivak (Ovcharenko), a sergeant from the service of military traffic controllers of the 1st Ukrainian Front, was popular in a way that is now even impossible to imagine. She served at post No.1 in the center of the defeated enemy capital. Everyone knew the "Mistress of the Brandenburg Gate".

🔹She was 17 years old when she volunteered for the front in 1943. Participated in the liberation of the Crimea, Ukraine, Poland, Germany from the Nazis. She saw a lot at the front: shelling, bombing, air raids, she herself was wounded and shell-shocked.

🔹After the war, the famous traffic controller graduated from the Stalingrad Pedagogical Institute (now Donetsk National University) and taught at two schools in Donetsk. She died in 1984. The memory of the glorious woman is alive. There is a memorial plaque on the school where she taught. And there are stands dedicated to her life in Donetsk University, and Donetsk and Magdeburg museums