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UPDATE: VEHICLE PLOWED THROUGH PEOPLE IN CHRISTMAS PARADE - Viewer's Discretion Is Advised
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711 views • November 22, 2021
***Viewer's Discretion is Advised***
Here are follow up to the Christmas parade in Wisconsin.
Please Share to everyone and Please pray for the people who were injured and who passed away.
Here are follow up to the Christmas parade in Wisconsin.
Please Share to everyone and Please pray for the people who were injured and who passed away.
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