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"Pain-Free After Two Weeks!" Lucas Aoun on Body Protection Compound (BPC-157)
jroseland
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69 views • March 02, 2020
BPC-157 is the secret weapon of Ergogenic Biohacker, self-experimenter, and advanced sleep hacker Lucas Aoun. Not only did it live up to its nickname "the wolverine drug," but he also credits it fo a record 3.5 hours of profound deep sleep as measured by an Oura ring.

Learn more about BPC-157 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/563-bpc-157
Order Capsuled BPC-157 http://bit.ly/Body-Protection-Compound
My full podcast/interview with Lucas Aoun https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/676-lucas-aoun-ergogenic-biohacker

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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healinginjurysleep hackslucas aounbody protection compoundbpc-157wolverine drug
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