CCOG on European Gospel Radio

This is the first message that the Continuing Church of God submitted to be aired over the AM radio station in Northern Italy by European Gospel Radio. Steve Dupuie asks Dr. Thiel questions such as: Why European Gospel Radio?, How often will the CCOG be on the air?, When will elder Aleksandar 'Sasha' Veljic be on the air? Why the name 'Bible News Prophecy'?, Is the CCOG Protestant or Roman Catholic?, Why use radio to proclaim the gospel?, What is some of the history of the CCOG?, and What are some of the future prophetic matters expected to be covered on the radio? Dr. Thiel answers those questions and discusses Jesus' comment in Revelation about 'open door' and reads passages from the New Testament about what the open door is.