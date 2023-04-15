Welcome To Proverbs Club.Walk Uprightly Or Deviously.
Proverbs 14:2 (NIV).
2) Whoever fears the Lord walks uprightly,
but those who despise him are devious in their ways.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous walk a Narrow Path in the fear of the Lord.
The Wicked hate God and act accordingly.
