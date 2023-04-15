Welcome To Proverbs Club.Walk Uprightly Or Deviously.

Proverbs 14:2 (NIV).

2) Whoever fears the Lord walks uprightly,

but those who despise him are devious in their ways.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Righteous walk a Narrow Path in the fear of the Lord.

The Wicked hate God and act accordingly.

