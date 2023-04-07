Create New Account
They're Not Going To Stop
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago |

It’s Just Not Bad Enough Yet

* People will not change their partisan, almost cult-like allegiance to Dems until the violence hits them at home.

* It’s got to get a whole lot worse before people start to realize they’re putting their own lives in danger.

* This is going to continue.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 6 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2glbos-the-trump-persecutors-are-trying-to-change-the-narrative-ep.-1985-04062023.html

Keywords
violencecorruptioncrimepolice statedan bonginoliberalismchaostyrannyprogressivismthird worlddictatorshipracketeeringleftismradicalismtotalitarianismdespotismmob ruleauthoritarianismbanana republicmayhemunipartycronyismautocracyone party stateregressivism

