They're Not Going To Stop

It’s Just Not Bad Enough Yet
* People will not change their partisan, almost cult-like allegiance to Dems until the violence hits them at home.
* It’s got to get a whole lot worse before people start to realize they’re putting their own lives in danger.
* This is going to continue.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 6 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2glbos-the-trump-persecutors-are-trying-to-change-the-narrative-ep.-1985-04062023.html
