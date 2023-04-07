They're Not Going To Stop

It’s Just Not Bad Enough Yet

* People will not change their partisan, almost cult-like allegiance to Dems until the violence hits them at home.

* It’s got to get a whole lot worse before people start to realize they’re putting their own lives in danger.

* This is going to continue.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 6 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2glbos-the-trump-persecutors-are-trying-to-change-the-narrative-ep.-1985-04062023.html