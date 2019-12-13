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Sandy Hook Oscars Part 2
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97 views • December 13, 2019
This is pretty much when I figured out that these people were working in family groups....the Greenbergs, Harmons and Sexton family. Even if you don’t agree it’s a good reminder of the events. I originally made an online comic book series about sandy Hook and these videos were spawned out of that effort.
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