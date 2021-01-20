Trump promises made promises kept - Biden, impeachment, immigration crisis, vetting troops

We all can remember the days leading up to President trumps inauguration. He had already gotten commitments from major corporations to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US. He met with big tech and other corporate leaders many of whom, no fans of Donald Trump. His accomplishments since being sworn in as the 45th President, are so numerous it’s impossible to list without producing a series of documentaries. Operation Warp Speed, creation of a safe COVID vaccine in record time. To name just some of the key achievements of the Trump Administration. Almost 4 million jobs created since election in 2016. The most employed Americans in history. Creation of more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs and manufacturing jobs growing at a faster rate in more than three decades. Economic growth hit 4.2% one quarter. New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low. Median household income the highest ever recorded. African-American unemployment recently was the lowest rate ever. Asian-American unemployment recently the lowest rate ever. Hispanic-American unemployment at the lowest rate ever. Women’s unemployment reaching the lowest rate in 65 years. Youth unemployment the lowest rate in nearly half a century. Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma. Veterans unemployment reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years. Almost 3.9 million Americans have left food stamps since 2016. The Pledge to America’s Workers has employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans and promoting vocational education. Signed the biggest tax cuts and reforms in history. Over $300 billion poured back into the U.S. in the first quarter alone. Trump tax bill produced lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years for small businesses. And of course, the pandemic hit, and all that, much of it anyway, was taken away by democrat influenced policies. What about Sniffen Joe, what has he done so far, and what is he promising?